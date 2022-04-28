Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 71249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

