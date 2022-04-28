Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 71249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.
Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)
