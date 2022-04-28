XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 17,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 6,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.
About XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPhyto Therapeutics (XPHYF)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.