XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 17,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 6,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

About XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

