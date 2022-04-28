XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Cap Hits $167,604.96

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $167,604.96 and $14.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00226494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00173747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,845.72 or 0.07297962 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00031489 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

