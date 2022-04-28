Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been given a $7.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 1,249,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,388,842. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

