Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) received a C$3.25 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,289. The company has a market cap of C$253.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.00. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.16.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

