Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.21). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.61. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,490 shares of company stock valued at $122,949 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphatec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 61,263 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 15.9% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 248,610 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.