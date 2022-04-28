Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.34). Asana reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,977,500 and have sold 47,172 shares valued at $2,551,157. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,270,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,738. Asana has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

