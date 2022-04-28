Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Announce -$1.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will report ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Azul reported earnings per share of ($1.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Azul’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

AZUL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,061. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Azul by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.