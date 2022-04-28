Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Leslie’s posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,347 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.