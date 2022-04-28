Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to post $73.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the lowest is $39.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $430.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $484.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $17,544,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

