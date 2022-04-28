Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Qiagen posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.79. 859,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qiagen by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after buying an additional 350,613 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 26.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

