Zacks: Analysts Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CANO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. 34,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Cano Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 501,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

