Zacks: Analysts Expect Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Claros Mortgage Trust.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

CMTG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,214. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.