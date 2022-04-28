Zacks: Analysts Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

SLHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of SLHG stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,228. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.