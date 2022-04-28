Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 1,093,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,672,809. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 663,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 500,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

