Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Earnings of $5.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.30 and the lowest is $4.74. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $23.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.66 to $26.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $27.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $38.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.51. 232,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,493,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

