Zacks: Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.14 Million

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) to report sales of $738.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $786.00 million and the lowest is $717.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Tobam bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

