Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. Exelon reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.34. 6,496,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,555. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

