Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.92). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,325. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $453.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after acquiring an additional 201,534 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

