Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). MediaAlpha posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,091. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $913.66 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

