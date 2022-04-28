Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,268. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

