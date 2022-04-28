Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.14. SunPower posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SunPower by 86.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 22.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. SunPower has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

