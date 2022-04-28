Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) to report $15.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.90 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $17.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $84.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $88.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $113.54 million, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $119.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 94.89% and a negative net margin of 62.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million.

NASDAQ UCL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 34,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,958. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group (Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.