Zacks: Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) to announce $177.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.35 million and the highest is $182.47 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $634.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.09.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.