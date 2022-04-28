Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to announce $96.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the highest is $99.07 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $409.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.47 million to $427.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $485.21 million, with estimates ranging from $370.41 million to $518.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,511,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,039. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.