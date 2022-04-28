Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.12. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,014.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

NYSE:AR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.07. 546,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 4.11.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.