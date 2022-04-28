Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $119.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $129.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $164.43 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,306 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

