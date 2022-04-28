Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) to announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.18. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 673,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,035. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

