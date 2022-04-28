Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will report $351.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.90 million to $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,715. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

