Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) to Sell

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

HLTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

HLTH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,985. Cue Health has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cue Health will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

