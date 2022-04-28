Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

