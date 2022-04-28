Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. Cowen lowered their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.54.

DraftKings stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

