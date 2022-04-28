Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $852.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.81. Skillz has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 190.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 3,064.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 232,878 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.