Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 8.9%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 11,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 484,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,307 shares of company stock worth $7,527,251. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after buying an additional 87,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

