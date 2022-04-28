Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $14.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $26,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 901,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,526,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,032 shares of company stock worth $345,597.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,234. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.