Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $1.96. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 462,254 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

