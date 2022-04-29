$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Points.com reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Points.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points.com stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Points.com at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.58 million, a P/E ratio of -535.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Points.com has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

