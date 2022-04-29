-$0.01 EPS Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Frontline reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Frontline by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 174,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FRO stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.05.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
