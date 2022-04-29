-$0.06 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

VTGN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 3,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,080. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $270.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

