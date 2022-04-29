$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 999,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,923. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

