$0.22 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.69. 7,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,974. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.