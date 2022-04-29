$0.26 EPS Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.37. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $109,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 63.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 250.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 719,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.