-$0.29 EPS Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 73.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agenus by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 851.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Agenus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

