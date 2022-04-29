-$0.39 EPS Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,270,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.