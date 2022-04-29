$0.40 EPS Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.48. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.36. 747,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Atlas has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

