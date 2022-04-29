$0.40 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,763. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

