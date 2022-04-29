$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. 315,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,629,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.