$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.53%.

CVCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

