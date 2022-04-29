$0.54 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Busey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Busey by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 79.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,460. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

