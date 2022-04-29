-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.40). Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 120.84% and a negative net margin of 1,198.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. 221,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,493. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

About Catalyst Biosciences (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.